Carrickmore man’s wife shaves her hair for charity in his memory

A CARRICKMORE woman who lost her husband to cancer last year has raised more than £15,000 for three local charities by shaving her head in his memory.

Phyllis McCrory’s husband John passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2024, following a courageous battle with cancer. Determined to honour his memory and give back to the organisations that supported her family throughout his illness, Phyllis organised a head shave fundraiser, which took place recently at Gina’s Bar.

The event drew a large crowd of friends, family and supporters, coming together in solidarity with Phyllis, John and their six children on what proved to be an emotional but uplifting night.

John was first diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and successfully beat the disease.

In 2019, however, he received the devastating news that it had returned. Despite the immense challenges he faced, his family said John continued to show strength, courage and determination, pursuing every treatment option available to him.

A devoted husband and loving father, his family said John adored watching his children grow up.

A mechanic by trade, he was also well known for his passion for cars. Before his passing, Phyllis, John and their children enjoyed travelling together.

In total, £15,231 was raised and shared between three charities. Half of the proceeds, £7,615.50, was donated to the Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund. The remaining balance was split equally between Care for Cancer and the Cancer Fund for Children, with each receiving £3,807.75.

The funds were raised through a GoFundMe campaign, which generated £10,470, minus £384 in transaction fees, along with a further £5,145 from donation buckets in local shops, bars and businesses, as well as a raffle held on the night of the head shave.

Phyllis McCrory has raised a total of £15,321 for three cancer charities through her sponsored head-shave in memory of her husband. £7,615.50 was presented to the Termonmaguirc cancer patients’ comfort fund, £3807.75 to the Cancer Fund for Children and £3807.75 to Care For Cancer. Pictured at the presentation are: Joey Kelly and Jean Coyle (Termonmaguirc cancer patients’ comfort fund); PJ McAleer and Susan Smyth (Care For Cancer) and seated: Cora McConnell ( Cancer Fund for Children) and Phyllis McCrory.

Reflecting on the fundraiser, Phyllis said her hair had not been cut since June 2024, around the time she was advised that John was on his final journey.

“A year on, I felt the most meaningful thing I could do to honour the charities that supported John was to cut my hair,” she said. “It was always going to be an emotional moment, but it was well and truly worth it.”

Phyllis also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, where it will be used to create wigs for people who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatment.

“We as a family are totally overwhelmed by the support shown at my head shave,” she added. “The generosity of people is the reason these charities can continue to offer much-needed help to families facing a cancer diagnosis. Having been one of those families, I can’t begin to describe just how valuable that support is.”