Carrickmore school’s successes celebrated at awards event

ON a proud and memorable evening at Dean Maguirc College, the senior prizegiving ceremony brought together students, staff, families, and Board of Governors to celebrate the outstanding achievements of GCSE and A-Level students.

The event was a testament to the dedication, resilience, and ambition of the young people, who excelled academically and personally throughout their time at the college.

The school was honoured to welcome Teresa Bradley as special guest speaker.

A respected figure in education and former coordinator of the Omagh Learning Community, Mrs Bradley shared inspiring reflections on the power of lifelong learning, collaboration, and the importance of nurturing potential in every student.

Her words resonated deeply with all in attendance, reminding us of the transformative impact of education and the strength of community.

Mrs Bradley commented that Dean Maguirc College was a popular and successful school at the heart of the local community.

“I have always been made welcome coming into this school and, while in the school, I am very conscious of the great work ethic among staff,” she said.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank all the teachers and staff in Dean Maguirc College for the tremendous work they do for the pupils. It is fitting that the quality of teaching and learning is reflected in the achievements of the pupils being celebrated this evening.”

Mrs Bradley also praised the school’s many accomplishments beyond the classroom, including reaching its first final in the prestigious MacLarnon Cup, winning titles in Ladies Football and Camogie, and staging the outstanding school musical ‘Sister Act’, which showcased the talent and teamwork of students.

The evening was filled with pride as students were recognised for their hard work and commitment, with awards presented across a wide range of subjects and achievements. Top pupils at A-Level were Conor McGlinchey with 3A* and Patrick Morris who achieved 1A*, 2A and 1B.

Top pupil at GCSE Level was awarded to Grainne Donnelly with Saorla Loughran, Jane McGurk, Mary Jo Morris and Cal McAleer all being recognised for outstanding achievement at GCSE Level.

James Warnock, school principal congratulated all the pupils for their outstanding commitment and dedication to their studies and extra-curricular successes and wished all those on new pathways in further education, degrees and apprenticeships the very best of luck, adding that he was filled with pride as the pupils move forward.