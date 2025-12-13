Carrickmore shines after £20,000 raised for its Christmas lights

A brilliant community effort has resulted in more than £20,000 being raised for the Christmas lights display in Carrickmore.

Run by the Carmen Community Initiative (CCI), the event titled ‘A Community Christmas to Remember’ featured fireworks, outdoor entertainment, the unveiling of a new outdoor crib and ‘Wall of Hope’ in remembrance of departed loved ones, followed by the switching on of the villages Christmas lights.

Funded by the people of the parish, local businesses, and with support from the local council, the evening began at the church grounds with the blessing of the new outdoor crib which drew admiration from all who attended a will remain a focal point for the community throughout the Christmas period.

One of the most touching features of this years event, however, was the ‘Wall of Hope’.

“People were invited to write the names of their loved ones on a star and place it on the wall as a personal tribute,” said Regina Hurson of the CCI Committee.

“This simple but powerful gesture created a moving display of remembrance, comfort, and togetherness, reminding us that those we miss remain close to our hearts, especially at this time

of year.”

As the night progress, crowds gathered for the arrival of Santa and Mrs Claus whose appearance brought joy and laughter to the street, fuelling true festive spirit before the official turning on of the Christmas lights.

“As the switch was pressed, the village lit up, creating a magical moment shared by all who attended,” Regina continued.

Throughout the remainder of the evening, the community was treated to a wonderful programme of entertainment, including Irish dancing, local choirs, and a variety of musical performances.

“Their talent and enthusiasm added great energy to the night and showcased what a community can achieve when they pulled together,” said Regina.

“The evening brought together all elements that make Christ special – faith, hope, joy, and community.

“It was an evening that highlighted the strength of our community and the value of coming together to celebrate what matters most.”