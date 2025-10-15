Cash left behind at bank machine in Omagh handed to police

POLICE are trying to trace someone who walked away from a cash machine in Omagh without taking their money.
The incident is believed to have happened in recent days.
“Did you walk away from a cash point in Omagh and forget to take your money?” said a PSNI spokesperson.
“If so a very honest member of the public has lifted it and handed it in.
“If you think this might be yours, contact us telling us which ATM you were at and when and quote reference CC1247 of October 13th.”
