Cash seized from drug dealers put to good use in Omagh

  • 24 June 2025
Inspector Gary Irvine hands over the money to ASCERT fundraising manager Fiona McCann.
WeAre Tyrone - 24 June 2025
MONEY seized from drug dealers in Omagh is to be used to help those fighting addiction.

The cash was seized during an operation by police in the town which led to a man being convicted for drug offences.

The amount of money seized was almost £4,000.

The money has now been handed over to Omagh-based charity which supports people dealing with drug or alcohol problems.

Inspector Gary Irvine said: “We are delighted to be able to put this money to good use in the local community and we hope it will help ASCERT deliver support and services to those struggling with substances or alcohol locally, and reduce harm in our communities.”

