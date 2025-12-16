Castlederg councillor: Irish street sign policy is ‘ridiculous’

A Castlederg councillor has described Derry City and Strabane District Council’s policy on the erection of Irish language street signs as ‘ridiculous’.

UUP alderman Derek Hussey was speaking after the council agreed to erect a new sign in a Derry street after just one vote in its favour.

Members at December’s Environment and Regeneration Committee were asked to approve dual language street signage, all with Irish as the second language, on eight streets throughout the district: Ballygudden Road, Celandine Court, Elagh Road, Fairview Road, Pelham Road and Templegrove in Derry, and Meenagorp Road, Plumbridge, and Park Road in Castlederg.

It follows a successful proposal, in March, for a new dual language policy, which lowered the approval requirement from residents from 50 percent to just 15 percent.

Two of the eight streets presented to December’s Committee for approval, Park Road and Fairview Road, received more than 50 percent in favourable votes from residents.

Alderman Hussey abstained from voting on the proposal and noted that just six residents at Elagh Road are on the electoral register and therefore able to vote on dual language signage.

Of those six, three returned survey forms and only one form was in favour.

“I have to agree that the stats fall in line with what council has determined is its policy,” Alderman Hussey said. “But there are only two listed that exceed what I would consider a reasonable figure of 50 percent, only two of them.

“Looking at one in particular, Elagh Road, one person on that road has determined that there will be dual language signs.

“To me that is totally ridiculous. The figures speak for themselves as far as I’m concerned.”

DUP alderman Keith Kerrigan said his party was also in favour of signage at the two streets where the 50 percent threshold was met, but voted against as all streets were “taken as one” in the proposal.

DUP alderman Julie Middleton argued that the policy’s 15 percent threshold was undemocratic.

“I actually think it can be quite divisive on some streets,” she added. “I’m not against any person speaking any language, but I am against our policy of 15 percent.

“I do not have any objection to either of the streets who obtained more than 50 percent, which in my mind is the recognised democratic percentage. As a rural representative conscious of the issues that many of our residents feel surrounding their large rate payments, I can’t in good conscience support this.

“The last time we discussed this anyone who wasn’t for the policy was called sectarian, but I’ve been contacted from people from all different backgrounds who also don’t agree with the policy.”

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley said it was “disappointing” and “disheartening” that some members spoke “against the Irish language” when such reports are presented, while SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said the 15 percent threshold should be accepted as it was now council policy, in line with the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.

“I note alderman Middleton’s comments about being called sectarian, I don’t remember that at all,” he added.

“I was here the last time we had a paper of this nature, there was division. I don’t remember anybody mentioning the word ‘sectarian’ at all. So I would ask alderman Middleton to reflect on that, because it’s not my recollection whatsoever.”

Alderman Middleton responded: “Councillor Farrell I do find your comments very patronising, asking me to reflect when I know what was said and I know the word ‘sectarian’ was used.”

“It may not have been in a name-calling way, but it was directly after we spoke and we were told that the comments were sectarian in nature.”