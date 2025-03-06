Castlederg diary scoops major award at Dublin exhibition

A CASTLEDERG-based dairy farm has scooped a prestigious award at Ireland’s largest food, drink and hospitality exhibition.

Grove Dairy, a family-run business owned by husband-and-wife team John and Samantha Mitchell, was crowned Local/Direct Foodservice Supplier of the Year at the Irish Foodservice Supplier Awards (IFSA Awards) in Dublin.

Exhibiting for the first time at CATEX, a premier industry event held at the RDS, Grove Dairy made a lasting impression—walking away with a major accolade.

Advertisement

Taking to Facebook to share their excitement, John and Samantha said, “What an experience – we’re still buzzing! We’re beyond thrilled to have been part of such an incredible event, and to come away with an award made it even more special.”

They also thanked their customers and team, adding, “Meeting so many wonderful people, sharing our story, and showcasing our passion for producing amazing milk was truly unforgettable.”

With a 100-year family legacy, Grove Dairy was originally founded in 1978 by John’s parents, Jack and Hazel Mitchell, who began processing and bottling milk on their farm.

For over six decades, CATEX has been a key event in Ireland’s foodservice and hospitality industry, offering businesses a platform to connect, grow, and showcase their products.