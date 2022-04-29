Castlederg family still seeking answers 50 years after father’s brutal killing

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the callous killing of Castlederg insurance man, Edward Gormley, on April 29, 1972, as his family continues to seek the truth about his death.

Mr Gormley, from Scraghey, was going about his business when he was mercilessly shot dead in a remote location known as ‘Sproule’s Farm’, between Victoria Bridge and Newtownstewart.

A devoted family man aged 57, his killing left his wife, Teresa, devastated, and meant his six children, Geraldine, Carmel, Eamonn, Veronica, Jacqueline and Don – who ranged from 12-to-two years of age – grew up without their loving father.

Two army vehicles containing Royal Welsh Fusiliers on routine patrol arrived at the scene of the killing. They arrested a man identified as Joseph Alphonsus Kerr hiding behind a tree.

Roadside searches uncovered a .45 revolver, and a black leather wallet containing £28.50.

Joseph Kerr, of St John’s Place, Strabane, a former British soldier, was convicted of the manslaughter of Mr Gormley. He was originally charged with murder, but the Prosecution and the judge accepted his plea to manslaughter.

He claimed it was his first job for the IRA, and said that he did not intend to kill Mr Gormley; rather, he intended to rob him. Kerr, who was 31, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment in February 1973, and was released in 1976. He has since died.

In evidence at his trial, Kerr stated that he spent the day with Frank Hannigan, of Ballycolman, Strabane, in a plot to rob the insurance man. The court was told Hannigan brought the revolver with them to the location where Hannigan told Kerr to exit the vehicle as he would wait around the corner.

Kerr stated that as Edward Gormley’s car came towards him, the gun went off.

Despite an exhaustive search of court records by staff of the Northern Ireland Court Service (NICS) on behalf of the Gormley family and the HET in an effort to obtain court papers, transcripts and the summing up of the Judge to clarify why a manslaughter plea was entered and accepted and what comments the Judge made concerning the case and the defendant Kerr, no documentation has been found, or known to be in existence.

NICS can offer no explanation as to why the papers cannot be found.

Despite a coroner’s inquest and a trial in 1973, RUC and HET investigations, the Gormley family feel that there are too many unanswered questions and unresolved issues surrounding their father’s death. They intend to ask questions of the PSNI, An Garda Siochana and MOD, with a view to release of investigation documents.

The Gormley family consider that the RUC investigation at the time was closed off too rapidly.

A spokesperson for Patrick Fahy and Company solicitors said, “Only one person with a military background was brought before the Courts while another clear suspect was never arrested nor tried.

“They feel that RUC/PSNI, MOD, and An Garda Siochana all have information or documents that will assist the family in their quest for information. For 50 years, the Gormley family have maintained their dignity, respecting the memory of their later father, Edward, and mother, Teresa, who passed away in 1986. All they seek now is answers.”

Any person with information of whatever nature is welcome to contact Don Gormley (don@fee-g.com) or Patrick Fahy Solicitors, Omagh.