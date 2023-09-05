Castlederg in shock following stabbing death

FLORAL tributes have been placed close to the site in Castlederg town centre where Conor Browne was stabbed on Saturday night.

The 28 year-old, who was from the local area, died yesterday (Monday) as the result of injuries sustained in the attack.

People in the town have been speaking of their shock and devastation at the death of the father of one. He was well-known and popular in the local community.

Among the messages written on the tributes was one whch stated ‘Conor you were the life and soul of the party.’ Anotger stated; “Conor you didn’t deserve this.”

Local woman, Melanie Lynch, said there was a sense of ‘shock’ within Castlederg about what had happened.

“It’s an awful shock for everyone here. This type of thing doesn’t happen in this town, and it’s just terrible that Conor has died,” she said.

West Tyrone MLA, Maoliosa McHugh. said the death represented a ‘terrible tragedy’ for the local community.

“There is profound shock and sadness for the whole community,” he said.

“Initially people were shocked at the very notion that a knife would have been used in a row in the street and they hoped that Conor would have made a speedy recovery. But there was profound shock in every respect when Conor passed away.”

SDLP MLA, Daniel McCrossan, said; “For a young father to lose his life in this way is absolutely heartbreaking and I know that people have been deeply affected by Conor’s death. Castlederg is the type of area where everyone knows each other and people can’t believe that this senseless loss of life has happened on their doorsteps.”

Detectives investigating the murder of 28-year-old Conor Browne in Castlederg on Saturday, 2nd September, have made two further arrests.

The two men – aged 31 and 27 – were on Monday night, and remain in police custody. Two other men – both aged 28 – also remain in police custody at this time.