Castlederg man ‘deeply embarrassed’ by racial abuse of security guard

A CASTLEDERG man who shouted abuse at a security guard in Strabane’s Asda store, calling him a “Paki b******,” has said he remains deeply embarrassed by the comments.

Thomas Anthony Maughan (26), with an address of Derg View was sentenced for two offences, common assault and disorderly behaviour, when his case was heard at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

However, the court heard at the outset that the two offences had been aggravated by the racial hostility which the defendant had demonstrated.

It was said that, on February 21 at around 2.10am, police responded to an alarm at the Asda supermarket in Strabane.

There staff told officers about a man – Maughan – who had been acting in an abusive manner.

They said Maughan visited the store before midnight and had entered the alcohol aisle.

However the defendant was then told by a security guard that he could not purchase alcohol due to licensing laws.

It was at this stage that

Maughan became verbally abusive, calling the security guard, “Turkish boy.”

The court heard that Maughan then left the store but had returned, “roaring and shouting.”

The defendant went upstairs in the store and lifted a duvet and pillows but continued to be

verbally abusive to the security guard.

He was said to have thrown the items at the security guard, calling the man a “Paki b******.”

The incident was recorded on the security guard’s bodyworn camera and also, CCTV.

Representing Maughan in court, solicitor, Eugene Burns explained that his client was a single gay man who was a member of the travelling community.

He also noted that the defendant suffers from anxiety and

depression.

“His main difficulty is his alcohol addiction,” Mr Burns said.

He added, “In respect of the offence, my client says he has been the victim of abuse in the past… he says he is deeply embarrassed by the comments.”

Mr Burns added that Maughan was “deeply apologetic” for his behaviour.

Addressing Maughan, District Judge Alana McSorley said, “I find that this matter has been aggravated by the hostility that you bear towards a minority group.”

She also noted his limited record and his early guilty plea.

She then handed Maughan a probation order for 18 months.

“As part of that, an assessment should be carried out in relation to Mr Maughan’s disabilities,” the judge added.