Castlederg man’s family and pals honoured for fundraising efforts

THE Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, has hosted a special civic reception at the Guildhall to recognise the outstanding efforts of family and friends who have raised funds in memory of Castlederg man Conor Browne.

The Mayor said the event was about ‘remembering Conor, honouring his life, and recognising the extraordinary way his loved ones and the wider community have chosen to respond to unimaginable loss’.

He died at the age of 28 after being attacked in September 2023 outside a bar in Castlederg.

Conor’s family and friends came together to organise Conor’s Tractor and Truck Run, an initiative that in its first year raised £80,000 for Air Ambulance and Revive.

In its second year, a further £90,000 was raised for the Castlederg/Aghyaran First Responders Group.

“Those figures are extraordinary by any standard,” the Mayor said.

“But beyond the numbers, what truly stands out is what this event represents – a community coming together from across Castlederg and beyond, from every background and tradition, united in memory of a young man whose life meant so much to so many.”

Councillor McHugh paid particular tribute to Conor’s wide circle of friends, commending the maturity, strength and leadership they have shown.

He also acknowledged the vital contribution of local businesses, volunteers and sponsors whose commitment and community spirit have ensured the event’s continued success.

During the reception, Councillor McHugh presented the Browne family with a crystal plaque which he said was in tribute to the legacy of kindness and community that is being carried on in Conor’s name.