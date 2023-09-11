Castlederg man’s murder was ‘senseless brutality’, mourners hear

THE murder of Castlederg man, Conor Browne, in the town earlier this month has been described at his funeral as a ‘senseless brutality’.

Fr Paul Fraser, Parish Priest of Castlederg, was speaking at the Requiem Mass for the 28-year-old at the Church of St Francis of Assisi in Drumnabey today.

Several thousand people joined the congregation both inside and outside the church, with the ceremony also being relayed via large screens which had been erected.

Fr Fraser said the dignity of the Browne and Collins family was in ‘stark contrast’ to the ‘vicious and out-of-control’ actions of those who had killed Mr Browne.

He added that the family of the victim had given the whole community courage. He also remarked on how people had been ‘horrified’ at how what he described as ‘legal wrangling’ had delayed the release of Mr Browne’s remains.

Mr Browne’s son, Cobie, and his nieces and nephews took part in the ceremony by carrying up gifts at the beginning of the Requiem Mass.

Mourners were also told how Mr Browne had offered a new lease of life to a complete stranger by the donation of his organs.

“We know that the family is hurting today and we keep you in our prayers,” he said.

“We know that Conor’s passing was violent, unexpected and completely unnecessary. The ruthlessness of those who attacked him as he sought to help his friend stands in stark contrast to Conor’s gentle nature.

“But the horror of last Friday night’s events have united our community.”

“Conor didn’t know the meaning of the word that we often use – the religious divide. In his mind there was no division. He was a friend to all and treated everyone equally. As a community we want to show the Browne family that they don’t face this alone. We know that if there were more people like Conor in our community, it would be a better place.”

Fr Fraser said that Conor had brought ‘joy, positivity and kindness’ to so many people.