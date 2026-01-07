Castlederg says farewell to centenarian Marjorie Young

THE funeral has taken place of Marjorie Young, a much-loved and highly respected member of the Castlederg community and Derg parish, who has died aged 100.

Born on November 23, 1925, to Ruby and William John Sproule, Marjorie was raised on the family farm at Ganvaughan, outside Castlederg, alongside her four siblings, William, Oliver, Ena and Jean, all of whom predeceased her.

At her funeral on Monday in St John’s Church, Castlederg, the Reverend Claire Henderson said that life on the farm instilled in Marjorie a strong work ethic and independence that stayed with her throughout her life.

After attending Garvetagh Primary School, Marjorie began working with Tweedy Acheson on Castlederg’s Main Street, where she spent many years running the women’s clothing department.

Known for her incredible efficiency, sharp eye for detail and distinctive sense of style, she was admired by both customers and colleagues alike.

She trained many staff over the years and was fondly remembered for her dry humour, including her well-known phrase, ‘say a lot, say nothing’.

Her twice-yearly buying trips to Belfast helped shape local fashion for decades.

A devoted mother to her daughters, Laraine and Valerie, Marjorie faced life’s challenges with quiet determination, supported by a deep Christian faith and close family bonds.

Fiercely independent, she took great pride in her home and garden and maintained high standards well into later life. Reverend Henderson said Marjorie had many interests.

“She was a keen draughts player and an accomplished bowler, travelling throughout Ireland for competitions and often returning with trophies.

“She was also highly skilled in knitting, crochet and cross-stitch, with many of her great-grandchildren wrapped in items she lovingly made.

“A devoted follower of tennis and snooker, she was delighted to attend Wimbledon, while travel at home and abroad remained a source of enjoyment.

“A woman of strong and steady faith, Marjorie was a valued member of Derg Parish and one of the oldest members of the Mothers’ Union branch.

“Her commitment to church life, prayer and pastoral care for others was widely appreciated.”

In later years, Marjorie resided at Hillcrest Care Home. Her family have expressed their sincere thanks to staff for their care and kindness, particularly during her 100th birthday celebrations and in her final days. Following the funeral, Marjorie was laid to rest in Castlederg New Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters Valerie and Laraine; grandchildren Trudy, Joanne, Jim, Jonathan, Sally and Christopher; great-grandchildren Lena, Sophia, Eva, Jack, Tommy, Rose, Barney and Noah; and the wider family circle.