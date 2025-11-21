Castlederg St Eugene’s mourns passing of founder member

CASTLEDERG St Eugene’s has paid a poignant tribute following the sad passing of one of the club’s founding members, Joe Gallagher.

The statement, which can be read below, said that Joe’s legacy is “woven into the very fabric of the club.”

“The Committee and Members of Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan pass on our deepest sympathies to the family of Joe Gallagher, one of our founding members, beloved husband of Doris, much loved father of Sinead, John, Paul and Aisling, loving granda Joe of 13 grandchildren, dearest brother of Vera Leonard, Geraldine O’ Donnell and the late Terence.

“Joe was not only one of our original founders, but his legacy is also woven into the fabric of the club. He was a lifelong supporter and his family continue to serve and play at the club at various levels.

“His sons John and Paul played for us at all levels, including Senior and Paul now represents us as Club Referee. Joe’s sister Vera is our current Club Treasurer and her husband Joe is also a founding member and valued Committee Member, while Paul’s wife Eadaoin serves as our Cultural and Language Officer. Joe’s grandchildren continue to represent our Club as Youth Coach and Youth Players.

“In this time of sorrow, we offer our heartfelt condolences to them and their extended families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time. May Joe rest in eternal peace.”

Also paying tribute was St Patrick’s Football Club, highlighting Joe’s keen sense of community and his family’s connection to the club.

“Everyone at St Patrick’s Fc are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a community man Joe Gallagher. Joe was a supporter of the club as well as being one of the Founding members of Castlederg GAA club, forever impacting his legacy in the community.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to his Beloved wife Doris, his children Sinead (Alec), John (Keira), Paul (Eadaoin) and Aisling (Frank), and all his 13 loving grandchildren and to his entire family circle at this extremely sad time.

“We extend prayers to his son Paul who currently is involved coaching at U12s and to his Grandsons who are currently playing with the club.”