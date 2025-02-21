Castlederg woman’s fears over where she and her kids will live

A CASTLEDERG woman facing eviction from her home has spoken out about the toll it is taking on her family.

Roisin Devlin has spoken about her struggle, which has seen her family moved between multiple temporary accommodations, including emergency housing in Portrush, a house in the Ballycolman Estate in Strabane, and even a brief stay at the Derg Arms.

To make matters worse, she and her children suffer from physical and mental health issues that have only been exacerbated by their unstable living situation.

“My landlord came to me three weeks ago saying that he’s selling the house and that we need to go,” she said.

“Now, I’ve been on the housing list for over two years and I have all the requisite points which entitle me to a four-bedroom house, but there’s no chance of me getting one.

“The Executive’s solution was to send us to Portrush, far away from the children’s schools. The accommodation had a shared bathroom and shared kitchen and food I had bought for us went missing.

“We were eventually moved to the Ballycolman following a second call. Unfortunately, it wasn’t much better. We weren’t allowed to bring any of our furniture from Garag Hill into the new house or any of the children’s things. For a time, I was forced to house the children in the Derg Arms at my own expense.”

Roisin’s problems are further exacerbated by numerous health issues and a recent family bereavement.

“I personally have numerous serious health issues and my kids have ADHD and sensory autism which can manifest itself in bouts of anger…

“I initially took the keys to the Ballycolman house because, if I didn’t, then the Executive could have put me wherever they wanted, but I handed them back and my (Garag Hill) landlord has agreed to let me stay temporarily. But I don’t know what I’ll do once I’m told to go.”

In a statement, the Housing Executive said they had been in regular contact with Ms Devlin regarding her plight.

A spokesperson said: “This applicant was placed in temporary accommodation outside the Strabane area as there was nowhere available to us in that area at the time they presented to us as homeless.

“Temporary accommodation in Springhill, Strabane was subsequently offered, but declined. A further, temporary accommodation offer was made for a fully-furnished property in Ballycolman, Strabane, which was accepted.”

The statement went on to say that an offer to store Ms Devlin’s household items at no cost was declined and a review of her case was offered but not, as yet, accepted.

The statement added: “Advice and guidance on suitable areas of housing choice has been provided. However, the applicant has informed us they wish to limit their areas of choice and opportunities for temporary accommodation.”