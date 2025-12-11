Cautious welcome for proposed new Lidl store in Castlederg

A NEW Lidl supermarket proposed for Castlederg has prompted a cautious – but divided – reaction in the town.

The announcement, made on Wednesday morning at a business breakfast in the Derry’s Guildhall, forms part of the retailer’s £31 million investment plan for the north-west, which also includes new stores in the Waterside and Creggan areas of the city.

In Castlederg, it is widely believed the supermarket would be built on the site of the former PSNI station.

Gordon Cruikshanks, regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland, told attendees the expansion ‘reaffirmed’ the company’s long-term commitment to the Derry City and Strabane district – but warned that progress depends heavily on planning.

“Our ability to realise the important impact of this major investment – from local job creation to the wider significant social and economic benefit it will bring for local people and communities – is entirely contingent on the planning system,” he said.

Council chair and Derg native Cllr Ruairí McHugh welcomed the news cautiously, acknowledging both the potential benefits and the concerns of smaller traders.

“Officials told us they were looking at a site in the town – commonly believed to be the former PSNI station,” he said. “If they do buy the station, it would remove a long-standing eyesore. I had hoped it might become social housing, but if Lidl proceed I hope it will be a rising tide to lift all boats.

“It could boost footfall and provide job opportunities, but there are understandable worries about the impact on established local businesses. It will be at least a year before the site is bought and the planning process begins.”

Local SPAR owner Charlie Hamilton said he ‘strongly opposes’ the plan, calling it ‘illogical’ and ‘dangerous’ for a small rural

town. “Lidl belong in big towns and cities, where they compete with big corporate bodies,” he said. “For them to come to Castlederg makes absolutely no logistical retail sense.

“A corporate body that big is focused on sales figures, turnover and profit. Castlederg simply couldn’t sustain their required turnover. They don’t hire many staff – maybe ten – and once other businesses close because they can’t compete, the net job loss will be worse. Lidl is going to destroy Castlederg.”

However, Kosta Svanias, owner of El Greco Restaurant, said Lidl would make running his business easier and could revitalise the town centre.

“I think it’ll bring new jobs and footfall,” he said. “It will be tough competition for some shops, but Lidl clearly see potential in Castlederg. It’ll ruffle feathers, especially with local shoppers, but there’s definitely a place for Lidl in the town.”