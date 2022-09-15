Celebrations planned as Healy Park hits 50

A SERIES of events will take place this weekend to mark the Golden Jubilee of O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh. It was exactly 50 years ago on September 17, 1972, that the ground was officially opened.

The historic occasion was the culmination of almost a decade of development at the venue, which has since gone on to become one of the most iconic in all of Ireland.

Past and present members of the St Enda’s club will join with many others associated with gaelic games in the town to attend the three days of festivities to highlight the huge contribution that the venue has made to the development of all gaelic games in Omagh over the past five decades.

A dedicated team of people has been busy making preparations for the celebrations. They have included the club’s entertainment officer, Nicola Canavan, Paddy Hunter and Paddy McMahon.

From Thursday until Sunday, there will be bingo, a tea dance, family fun day, and an exhibition match between Over 35s from Tyrone and Donegal, the two counties who met in 1972 at the opening of the pitch.

“The first match ever played in Healy Park was on September 18, 1972 when Tyrone played Donegal. We’re now re-creating that by having the game between the Over 35s from the two counties,” Mr Sally said.

“Tyrone played Donegal in the 1972 Ulster Final, so the teams were brought together just over a month later for this match. We’re now trying to link back to that. Paddy McMahon, who was a part of that Tyrone team, is helping to organise the game and it’s intended that Brian McEniff will manage the Donegal team on Sunday.”

BINGO

The events start on Thursday with a bingo session, the tea dance will be aimed at the club’s senior members and local senior citizens.

Saturday will be a special day to remember the late Chris Kets, and there will also be a family fun day and music.

Two more championship matches will take place on Sunday, when the 12 noon Mass in the Sacred Heart Church will have special involvement from the club.

“It promises to be a busy and enjoyable weekend of events, which will also include several Tyrone

championship matches,” Mr Sally added.

“Today O’Neill’s Healy Park is an iconic venue and it’s the home of St Enda’s. Maintaining the ground is a phenomenal undertaking. I think it’s the biggest sports ground in the north at the moment with Casement Park closed.

“So, it’s a massive undertaking, particularly when you consider it’s voluntary club members who are looking after it.

“It’s a club effort first and foremost, although we do have a good working relationship with Tyrone GAA in terms of the overall management and finance of it. There’s an agreement between us and it works well as a partnership to make sure we can facilitate everything from a Tyrone v Dublin match right down to U-7.5 training.”