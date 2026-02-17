Cemetery headstone inspections to get underway in Strabane area

ESSENTIAL safety inspections of memorial headstones are to be carried out at council-owned cemeteries across the Strabane district in the coming months.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said the programme is part of its legal responsibility to protect public safety.

Over time, headstones can become unstable due to weather conditions, ground movement and general wear and tear.

While incidents are rare, an unsecured memorial can pose a risk of injury.

Trained council staff will assess each memorial through a structured inspection and risk assessment process.

Any action taken, the council said, will be proportionate to the level of risk identified, with efforts made to minimise disturbance and approach the work with sensitivity.

Where a memorial is deemed to present a serious and immediate danger, it may be laid flat or otherwise secured to make it safe.

The council said it will make every effort to contact grave owners if issues arise and is urging families to ensure their contact details are up-to-date.

To contact the cemetery team directly, call 028 71362615 or email cemeteriesteam@derrystrabane.com



.

