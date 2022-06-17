Charity football match will see local bars take their ‘shots’ in Carrickmore

AN exciting charity football match will see two local bars come together in competition and compassion this Saturday to help raise as much money as possible for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Going, quite literally, toe-to-toe at Pairc Colmcille, Carrickmore will be ‘The Public House’, Carrickmore, and ‘The Beeswing’, Dromore, with each team being made up by ten ex-players and ten non-players.

Hoping to not smash too many ‘shots’ over the ‘bar’, kick-off for the much-anticipated game will take place at 5pm.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland is a registered charity that operates a helicopter emergency medical service dedicated to responding to serious trauma and medical emergencies in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, event organisers, Aisling Mullan, Sarah Loughran and Mark Corrigan, described the occasion as ‘an excellent initiative for a great cause’.

“The aim is to bring the two communities together to do our part for a wonderful charity that is greatly needed throughout Northern Ireland,” they said. “All your support and donations are greatly appreciated, and we hope to see you there!”

Concluding, the organisers expressed their thanks to everyone for their fantastic support thus far.