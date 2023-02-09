Charity receives massive boost in memory of Damian Casey

A CHARITY dinner held in Australia in memory of the legendary Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey, has raised an amazing £155,000 for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The event in memory of the Dungannon man who died in June 2022 while in Spain, was organised by his good friend, Justin McQuaid.

Mr McQuaid, originally from Dungannon, gathered ‘the most amazing and hard working committee’ from among Sydney’s ex-pat community, made up of John Paul and Leanne Higgins from Donegal town; Eileen Donaghey from Clonmaney; John Hughes and Eamon Eastwood from Cookstown; and Donna McCreesh from the Rock.

Advertisement

They worked hard together in organising the ‘most fantastic’ black tie dinner and dance at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia.

Colin and Eithne Bell – Kevin’s parents and founders of the charity – flew out to attend to attend the glitzy event, which attracted 700 guests.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is a charity that aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland.