Charles Dooher: Woman arrested connected to attempted murder

A woman has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Charles Dooher in Lifford on January 20, 2025.

The 26 year old was beaten by five masked men with bats, leaving him with catastrophic injuries.

He was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, with family and friends left fearing the worst.

Advertisement

A cross-border investigation into the vicious assault was launched, and was subsequently upgraded to a murder investigation owing to the Mr Dooher’s injuries.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was detained at a Garda Station in the North West on Sunday, July 6.

“She has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a Garda Spokesperson said.

“Investigations ongoing.”