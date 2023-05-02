Cherished Omagh musician passes away

Omagh has been saddened to hear of the passing of a ‘local legend’, Martin Coll.

Martin, who was an all-round performer, passed away peacefully at home yesterday after a short illness, with his beloved daughter, Margaret-Ann and his partner, Pat O’Donnell by his side.

Martin earned the hearts of many through his involvement in music.

As the younger brother of the late Irish country legend, Brian Coll, Martin was a beloved member of his band, The Buckaroos.

Martin also played with the Big Valley showband where his other brother Frank was lead singer, prior to the arrival of Shelly (Jan Lynch).

In later years, though, Martin became a man of nature. He was a great gardener and figure of fun and laughter around Omagh’s Men Shed.

Martin will be sadly missed by many, not least by his sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Dympna, Mary, Ann, Eileen, and Monica and his brothers Frank, John, and Dermot.

His funeral is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, May 3. The cortege will leave his late residence, 52 Centenary Park for 10am requiem mass in the Sacred Heart Church, followed by interment at Drumragh Cemetery.

Family has asked for flowers only.

Any donations in lieu of flowers are to be given to Marie Curie Cancer Care.