Chief executive of the Western Trust is to retire

THE chief executive of the Western Trust is retiring, it was announced today.

Neil Guckian has held the top post in the Trust, which manages health services in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh, since July 2021.

As Chief Executive he led the Trust through a period marked by unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, financial and workforce pressures, and continuous transformation across health and social care.

Mr Guckian, who has also served as a director across four Trusts in Northern Ireland, has been a key figure in the controversy surrounding the proposed removal of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Mr Guckian said it had been a privilege to serve as chief executive of the Western Trust.

“I and the Senior Management Team are immensely proud of our staff, who consistently demonstrate courage, professionalism, and compassion,” he said.

“I want to thank colleagues across all services for their unwavering commitment to those we care for.

“As I retire, I do so with pride in what we have achieved together and with complete confidence in the future of the Trust.”

Chair of the Western Trust, Dr Tom Frawley, paid tribute to Mr Guckian’s leadership.

“Neil has led the Western Trust with compassion, clarity, and resilience.

“His steady leadership during some of the most difficult years for health and social care has been invaluable.

“The Trust Board is deeply grateful for his dedication, professionalism, and the positive impact he has made over many years. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Interim Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health, Mike Farrar, said: “Neil has been an outstanding public servant and senior manager within the HSC.

“His contribution to improvements in healthcare over the course of his career have been significant in terms of his commitment to patients and to staff alike. He will be sorely missed but we wish him all the very best wishes for a long and healthy retirement.”