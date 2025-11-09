Child assaulted at GAA match in Strabane

POLICE have launched an investigation after a child was assaulted during the Tyrone Grade 4 Under-16 League Final in Strabane on Saturday afternoon.

The match, between Urney and Gortin, was taking place at a pitch in the Ballycolman Estate when a disturbance broke out involving spectators.

The game was abandoned after a mass brawl, clips of which have been widely circulated on social media.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police are appealing for information following two reports of assault at a sporting event in the Ballycolman Estate area of Strabane yesterday afternoon, Saturday, November 8.

“The first report stated that a child had been assaulted at the event by another male.

“A second report was received that another male had also been assaulted at the same venue.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in attendance at the event and may have witnessed either assault, or anyone who may have footage that could assist with enquiries, not to share it online, but to report it to police by contacting 101 quoting reference 580 09/11/25.”

Reports can also be submitted online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

When contacted, Tyrone GAA said they would not be commenting on the incident.