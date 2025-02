A COALISLAND man appeared in court today accused of starting a fire in Dungannon on Monday night.

Four people rescued from the fire at Cunningham’s Lane remain in hospital.

Miguel Caetanito (21), who is from Coalisland, appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court earlier today in connection with four separate charges of arson with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement

A police officer told the court that Caetanito was arrested after a child who was in the house said that he was the person who set alight the property.

The officer said they were called to the house after being alerted by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) that a number of people, including children, were trapped at the property that was on fire.

A number of police attended the scene, and with help from the NIFRS, they rescued four people, who were all taken to hospital.

Two children, aged seven and ten, were rescued, along with a man and an elderly woman.

Eight police officers were also treated in the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The officer in court said that the PSNI was satisfied the fire was started ‘maliciously’.

Whilst in transit to the hospital, one of the children told an officer that it was ‘the crazy man in the red jumper’ that started the fire.

Advertisement

Police found Caetanito, who was wearing a red jumper, on the roof of the property and arrested him.

In a later interview, the same child who told police the man in the red jumper had started the fire said that she believed that Caetanito was the only person who could have started the fires, as he was the only person who was in the room the fire started in at the time.

She also said that once the people inside realised the fire had started, Caetanito tried to rush them out the window of the upstairs of the home.

During five police interviews, Caetanito refused to answer questions and answered no comment to all enquiries about the incident.

Caetanito’s solicitor disputed his connection to the charges, and during this time it was revealed that his client has had four previous arson convictions.

District Judge Mullan said she was satisfied that the connection could be made.

No bail application was put forward, and Caetanito was remanded in custody and will appear before Dungannon Court on February 26.