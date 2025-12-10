Children embrace integrated education, says Sion Mills principal

THE principal of a Tyrone school has backed new research from Queen’s University regarding the benefits of integrated education.

Louise Kingh, principal of Sion Mills Integrated Primary School, outlined her belief that integrated education’s strengthens not only the school community but also the attitudes that pupils carry into society.

Queen’s last week published their recent research exploring ‘Social Attitudes and Integrated Education.’

The report stated, “Integrated education consistently fosters positive intergroup interactions, particularly in post-primary settings, where students report higher levels of cross-community and cross-ethnic engagement, greater self-confidence in diverse social settings, and a deeper understanding of others’ beliefs.”

Commenting on the findings, Louise Kingh said, “I’ve watched children grow and go out into the community challenging stereotypes, listening openly, and valuing fairness.

“These early experiences foster positive societal attitudes that stay with them well beyond their primary years.”

She continued, “As a teacher and principal in an integrated primary school, I’ve witnessed how integrated education enhances a young child’s learning experience.

“When children learn alongside their peers from diverse backgrounds, their curiosity is sparked, their thinking becomes more flexible, and they are more acceptable of the views and opinions of others.

“One of the most powerful aspects of integration is how naturally children embrace it.

“In our school, pupils celebrate one another’s traditions, share stories from home, and approach differences with genuine interest.”

Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund Paul Caskey said that the outcome of the research reaffirms what those who work and support integrated education already know and have seen first-hand.

“Integration enhances a child’s educational experience,” he said.

“Integrated schools bring together children, staff and governors from all religious and cultural traditions within a single school community where they celebrate diversity and inclusivity.”