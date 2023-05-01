Children’s poignant tribute to parents at double funeral

MOURNERS at the double funeral today (Monday) of a brother and sister killed in last week’s tragic road collision on the A5 have been told that the community of Strabane is ‘numbed and speechless.’

Christine McKane and her brother, Dan along with their aunt, Julia McSorley were killed when the mini-bus in which they were travelling was involved in the collision at Tullyvar near Aughnacloy on Thursday. Mrs McSorley’s funeral was held in Newtownstewart on Sunday.

At the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane earlier today, Christine’s son, Gary, and Dan’s daughter Ruth, read poems in which they spoke of the love which they had for their parents.

Advertisement

“Daddy was a man of many words, with stories one of a kind; a heart so warm and true, a better man is hard to find,” Ruth said.

Gary said his mother was his mum, guardian and best friend all wrapped into one.

“You’ll never understand how special it was to call myself your son,” he added.

Parish Priest, Fr Declan Boland, told the congregation that the pain of everyone in the area is ‘very deep’ at what he described as an ‘unspeakable tragedy.’

The funeral was attended by Brian Walsh, the Aide De Camp for the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins. Also in attendance was the First Minister Designate, Michelle O’Neill. Messages of condolence were received by the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown and representatives from the Church of Ireland and Methodist Church in Strabane.

“We have no idea of the horror which befell them in Aughnacloy, while coming from the Requiem Mass at Corby in England,” Fr Boland said. “Sometimes, it is best to hold the question and not rush in with pious platitudes and answers.

“We have to face into the pain of Good Friday, as this family are facing into it and what great strength and great nobility that they have displayed.”

Advertisement

Fr Boland said that there was no place else to go apart from the words of Jesus Christ.

“You can’t google grief and social media has nothing to offer,” he continued. “The platforms are totally silent because technology doesn’t have a soul and your computer cannot hug you when you’re broken-hearted. That’s why we need each other, to hold one another, to cry with one another, to be angry with one another; but just to be there as you are in such great numbers.

“A journey to give support and comfort to relatives in Corby ended in utter disaster. We are stunned, numb and speechless by what happened. Our grief is total, our wound is open. Today we cry out to a God who has inhabited that space for us and he did on that fateful Good Friday; and he walks with us today through that valley of darkness.”

Referring to Dan McKane, Fr Boland said lorry-driving was in his blood.

“Lorry-driving and taxi-driving were his life. It was lovely to see the lorry drivers out there and their beautiful gesture as the remains came in.

“Nothing was a bother for Dan McKane. He lived for his children and family. He was the go-for person when something was needed. Dan was the man.”

Fr Boland added that Christine was, ‘small and slight in stature, but big in heart.’

“She had a great laugh. She was no push-over. One look said everything. She was a pocket-rocket,” he added.

“Her home… and her wonderful children and latterly her beautiful grandchildren were everything for her and I mean everything. She just lived for them.”