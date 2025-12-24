Christmas theme to special festive run in Omagh

OMAGH Leisure Complex junior parkrun got into the festive spirit on Sunday with a special Christmas-themed event.

Young participants donned their Christmas jumpers and Santa hats to run, jog or walk the 2km route at the Leisure Complex and Arleston Park.

The junior parkrun team were delighted to be joined by supporters from local company Harte Demolition, who made a generous donation to the event to help purchase kit and supplies.

Harte Demolition also brought along refreshments and sweet treats for all 46 finishers to enjoy. The festive event was the 94th occurrence of this free community event for four to 14-year-olds.

Omagh Leisure Complex junior parkrun will celebrate its second birthday in January and its ongoing success is due to the fantastic support of a dedicated team of volunteers and local families.

A spokesperson said, “Please join us every Sunday – restarting on January 4, 2026 – at 9.30am on the running track at the Leisure Complex. All abilities are welcome.

“Thanks again to Harte Demolition for their generous support. We look forward to more fun in 2026!”