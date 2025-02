BENBURB Priory will host a conversation between Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop John McDowell on Tuesday, 18 February, at 7pm.

The discussion, facilitated by Professor Deirdre Heenan of the University of Ulster, will explore the role of religion in shaping Irish identity and fostering greater community understanding.

The event offers a unique opportunity to hear from two of Ireland’s most prominent religious leaders as they reflect on the progress made since the Good Friday Agreement and discuss pathways to further reconciliation.

Advertisement

Archbishop Martin, the Catholic Primate of All Ireland, and Archbishop McDowell, the Church of Ireland Primate, have both been vocal in advocating for peace and unity across religious and political divides.

Organised in collaboration with the Royal Irish Academy, Benburb Priory, the ARINS Project, and the Keough-Naughton Institute for Irish Studies at the University of Notre Dame, the event aims to address ongoing challenges in cross-community relations while highlighting the role of faith in contemporary Ireland.

Admission to the event is free, and all are welcome to attend.