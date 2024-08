ONE of the four churches in the parish of Errigal Ciaran, St Matthew’s Church at Garvaghey, is expected to reopen around Christmas this year following an extensive refurbishment.

The church, located beside Canavan’s on the A5, has been undergoing significant work due to dampness and other issues.

Built in the early 1820s, St Matthew’s Church is notable not only for its history but also for the adjacent burial ground where the renowned poet John Montague is interred. Montague, a prominent figure in Tyrone’s literary history, was laid to rest in the church following his death in France.

The renovation includes the construction of a new sacristy and toilet block, and the refurbishment of sacred vessels and brasses. Inside and outside painting of the church is anticipated to start soon.

Parish priest, Fr Michael O’Dwyer has expressed gratitude to those who have supported the project through donations and emphasized the importance of these contributions for the church’s future.

As the refurbishment progresses and with painting set to begin, Fr O’Dwyer has also asked parishioners to pray for favourable weather to ensure the work is completed on schedule. The project is expected to be finished in time for the Christmas season.

This refurbishment comes shortly after the parish celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ballygawley, which opened in 1983.