BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Churches come together for special event in Omagh this weekend

  • 15 October 2025
Churches come together for special event in Omagh this weekend
The local event will take place on Friday evening.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 15 October 2025
Less than a minute

A special event involving several local churches will be held in Omagh this weekend.

The Harvest of the World will be held in First Omagh Church Hall on Friday, October 17, at 7.30pm.

It has been organised as part of Good Relations Week, during which a wide range of events across the North.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the organisers of the local event said there will be singing from local primary school pupils, a presentation from Strule Student Council and Shared Education programme, stands from churches across the globe celebrating the Harvest of the Kingdom of God.

Everyone is welcome to come along to Friday evening’s event.

Related posts:

Omagh students praised for resilience shown after pandemic Parking chaos at Omagh primary school reaching ‘breaking point’

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleri