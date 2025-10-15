Churches come together for special event in Omagh this weekend

A special event involving several local churches will be held in Omagh this weekend.

The Harvest of the World will be held in First Omagh Church Hall on Friday, October 17, at 7.30pm.

It has been organised as part of Good Relations Week, during which a wide range of events across the North.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the organisers of the local event said there will be singing from local primary school pupils, a presentation from Strule Student Council and Shared Education programme, stands from churches across the globe celebrating the Harvest of the Kingdom of God.

Everyone is welcome to come along to Friday evening’s event.