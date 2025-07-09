Ciara aiming to become the 2025 Mary from Dungloe

THE world-famous Mary from Dungloe Festival will have a Tyrone twist this year, as a Strabane teenager steps into the spotlight to represent Ulster.

Nineteen-year-old Ciara Hassan has been selected from a multitude of applicants to carry the Ulster title at the iconic event, which has been a cherished part of Irish cultural life – and a summer highlight in Donegal – for decades.

Sharing how she came to be chosen, Ciara said, “I’ve always loved the festival and would often go to see it during holidays when I was younger, as my family has a caravan nearby. So when it was announced they were looking for an Ulster Mary, I absolutely jumped at the opportunity to apply.

Advertisement

“I had to go through an application process, including interviews with the panel, and I finally got word in March I’d been chosen. I was thrilled and very excited when I got the news.”

While most people would want to shout such exciting news from the rooftops, Ciara had to keep it strictly under wraps – only allowed to tell her parents.

“That was something I found very difficult,” she admits.

But being a ‘Mary’ is far from a passive title. It comes with a packed schedule in the lead-up to the festival. As Ciara explains: “The last few weeks, and the weeks leading up to the festival, are pretty full-on; all the Marys tour around Donegal, stopping in various places, and also venture into their own local communities to promote the festival.”

In the coming days, Ciara and her fellow Marys will travel to Árainn Mhór (Arranmore Island) to meet past contestants and winners. The festival itself takes place during the last week of July and into the first week of August. The experience culminates in the highly anticipated Crowning Cabaret, hosted by Donegal’s own Daniel O’Donnell – a vibrant night of talent and celebration where one Mary will be crowned the winner.

Ciara, a long-time member of the Encore Performing Arts Academy and a past participant in Young Eurovision, is looking forward to showcasing her talent on stage.

“On the night I’ll be performing a tap dancing routine for the audience,” she says. “I’ll try and teach Daniel a few moves while I’m at it.”

Those wanting to support Ciara from home can tune in to TG4 on August 3rd, when the Crowning Cabaret will be broadcast live.