Clady man left neighbours feeling like ‘prisoners’ in their home

A CLADY family have spoke of their distress from a harassing neighbour who flashed floodlights into their bedroom.

Joseph Gallagher (62), of Hillhead Road, was sentenced at Strabane Magistrates Court for two counts of harassing his neighbours and one count of damaging their CCTV cameras.

The offences began in February of 2025, when the victim noticed that the CCTV cameras around his property were damaged. After checking the footage, he saw Gallagher enter the site and smash the cameras with a branch.

He was arrested after the victim reported the incident to the police, and Gallagher admitted the damage.

However, on August 23 the victim contacted police again to report ongoing harassment from Gallagher. The victim’s wife also made a complaint to police on August 28 about the harassment.

They explained that over a number of weeks Gallagher was pointing floodlights at their house and activating them during the night. He added that the lights would be directly shone into their bedroom, leaving them feeling harassed.

CCTV of the instances were captured and shown to police.

The victim explained that Gallagher would also shout verbal abuse and make ‘unfounded allegations’ towards the family. One instance noted was on July 14 when the defendant made an offer to fight the victim.

A victim impact statement provided to the court spoke of the family’s deteriorating mental health, where they described feeling like ‘prisoners in their own home’.

They added that the family wait until Gallagher is out of the area so they can leave their bins in front of the house.

The Clady man was later interviewed and made admissions to the allegations.

Defence counsel Joe McCann explained that the Clady man, who he described as a ‘skilled worker’ when sober, suffered from a delusional disorder.

He said that Gallagher had a ‘fixation’ on people he felt ‘wronged him’, and acted out against them when he drank.

Mr McCann added that the defendant’s wife is at her ‘wits end’ with him from the stress of his actions.

Noting his admissions at interview and early guilty plea, Mr McCann said that Gallagher would benefit from a probation order.

District judge Alana McSorley noted the ‘relentless’ behaviour of Gallagher and the impact it has had on the victims and his wife.

She described the case as ‘bizarre’ due to his unblemished criminal record until now.

In sentencing, Judge McSorley warned Gallagher that this was his last chance of rehabilitation, with a warning that if he returns he will likely face imprisonment.

The Clady man was handed a three year probation order and told to pay £100 in compensation.