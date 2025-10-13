Clady man pleads guilty to sexual assault offences

A CLADY man who was previously granted a reporting restriction banning publication of his identity has changed his plea in relation to a number of sexual offences, just as his trial was to begin.

Edward Allen (70) from Lisdoo Road, previously denied raping a woman as well as three counts of sexual assault on dates between January 2018 and October 2023.

His case travelled through Strabane Magistrates Court for over a year under anonymity, with repeated assurances that medical evidence to support this would be provided.

Advertisement

This never materialised and on the first appearance at Dungannon Crown Court a defence barrister said a planned application to retain anonymity would no longer be made as there was no substantiating evidence.

At that stage, Allen pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His trial was to commence this week but just as a jury was to be sworn, a defence barrister requested the charges be put again.

Standing in the dock, Allen accepted the three sexual assault charges and a prosecuting lawyer confirmed this was satisfactory and that the rape charge could be left on the court books.

Judge Brian Sherrard ruled pre-sentence reports to be prepared and ordered Allen to sign the Sex Offender Register before leaving court.

The defence accepted the offences are likely to bring a custodial sentence however he requested Allen be permitted to remain remanded on bail, stressing there had been no breaches or concerns at any time.

Following consideration, Judge Sherrard decided, given Allen’s age and the length of time on bail without issue, this could continue although he warned there must be no contact with the victim by any means.

Advertisement

Sentencing is expected to take place on November 24.