Clanabogan farmer highlights fears around bluetongue outbreak

VICE-chairman of the Mid Tyrone Group of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, Bert Rea, says the local farming community is fearing the worst as further suspected cases of bluetongue have been detected on a County Down farm.

At the weekend, the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) announced that it was investigating the possible presence of bluetongue in two animals on a farm near Bangor.

A Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) was put in place restricting the movement of animals within a 20km radius except to a slaughter facility and farmers the length and breath of Ireland have been urged to be extra vigilant for any signs of the disease on their premises.

Yesterday (Wednesday) DAERA confirmed that prelimary test results on the Clandeboye Estate herd had revealed the presence of the disease in a further 44 cattle.

Mr Rea, who owns a cattle and sheep farm near Clanabogan, says there is real concern within the industry.

“Up until Wednesday it was very much a waiting game but further suspected cases has changed the picture,” he said.

“If more cattle in that herd are suspected of having bluetongue then there will be genuine fear of what might be around the corner in terms of neighbouring farms and the industry as a whole.

“It’s a worrying and developing situation.”

The UFU committee member said that the farming community will be keeping their collective fingers crossed that bluetongue is not ultimately confirmed.

He, like his fellow farmers, had been hanging onto the hope that the initial cases would turn out to be a false alarm but admitted that now looked like wishful thinking.

“Farmers are obviously worried and I suppose it was only a matter of time until bluetongue arrives here,” he continued.

“It’s curious that this should happen in December, given that it‘s the wrong time of the year for midges.

“Maybe these animals were bitten a few months ago.

“ I suppose I’m not well-enough informed about the disease.

“Either way it’s a worrying time for all concerned because if it is confirmed the consequences could be catasrophic. It will affect our markets greatly and potentially stop exports.

“Even for slaughter houses it could bring more rules and regulations onto them.”

“If it is confirmed the timing couldn’t be worse coming at the end of what has been a good year for farming.”

Mr Rea was keen to stress that the bluetongue does no pose a risk to food safety or human health.