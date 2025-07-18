Clarity sought on provision of GAA pitches at Strule campus

MORE information is being sought from the Department of Education over the likely provisions for gaelic games when the sporting facilities at the new Strule Shared Education Campus are completed in the next number of years.

Work on the new £375 million campus began in May. It is due to open in September 2028, and provide a new base for most of Omagh’s post-primary schools.

Omagh CBS, Sacred Heart College, Omagh High School, Omagh Academy and Loreto Grammar are all due to move to the new site on the former Lisanelly Army barracks. Arvalee School is already on the site.

Advertisement

However, some of the plans for the scheme have been criticised. Principal of Omagh High School Christos Gaitatzis said there is a need to ‘future-proof’ what is provided at each of the new schools, and in the shared amenities on the site.

Now, one local councillor is seeking clarity on the provision for gaelic games as part of the new campus.

Barry McElduff, of Sinn Fein, raised the issue at the most recent meeting of the group comprising of officials from the Department of Education, local principals, Omagh town councillors and others with a direct interest in the scheme.

adequate

“We need to ensure that there is adequate provision for gaelic games at the new Strule Campus. Gaelic football is the largest participatory sport locally, and both hurling and camogie are also extremely popular in our post-primary schools,” he said.

“There has been a lot of discussion within the past year about the provision of pitches for gaelic games in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area, and it is important that the new campus reflects the success of Omagh schools in gaelic games and the demand for playing pitches that emanate from the schools.

“I have asked the question and have been told that finding an answer has been made a priority for our next meeting, which is expected to take place in September.”

Advertisement

At the moment, Omagh CBS has pitch provision at Coolnagard and both Loreto Grammar and Sacred Heart College have pitches at their existing school campuses.