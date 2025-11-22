Clodagh’s brave hair cut raises £6,000 for cancer charity

A KIND-hearted Newtownstewart girl, who survived cancer at a very young age, has raised £6,000 by getting 11 inches of her hair cut in aid of a charity close to her heart.

Surrounded by her nearest and dearest at Luna Hair and Beauty in her home town of Newtownstewart, ten-year-old Clodagh McNamee was all smiles recently as she said goodbye to her long locks which she spent two full years growing – all in the name of the The Little Princess Trust.

Clodagh holds the charity dear as they are one of the largest charity funders of childhood cancer research in the UK, and they provide free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

It is a journey that Clodagh knows all too well, having been diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, when she was just two-and-a-half years-old.

After hearing about The Little Princess Trust, Clodagh was immediately inspired to ‘give something back’ to them while helping others who, like herself, have gone through a cancer journey.

“Clodagh is a very generous girl who always thinks of others around her,” her proud mum Ciara told the Ulster Herald.

“She is doing just great now, but she can remember wee bits and pieces of when she was sick. And every so often, she will mention her favourite nurse from that time.

“So when she heard of the charity The Little Princess Trust and the work that they do, she just wanted to donate to give back to people who have went through something similar themselves. And now she has a new hairstyle too! She absolutely loves it.”

Clodagh and the McNamee family have recently handed over £6,000 to the Little Princess Trust and they have expressed their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated to the successful fundraiser.