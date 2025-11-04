Clodagh’s hair cut raises £800 for children’s cancer charity

THERE were cheers and celebration at St Patrick’s PS, Newtownstewart recently as the pupils enthusiastically raised hundreds of pounds for a cause very close to the school community’s heart.

Primary Seven pupil, Clodagh McNamee, who is a survivor of leukaemia, recently decided to get 11 inches of her hair cut as a heartwarming gesture in aid of The Little Princess Trust – a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer or other conditions.

To support Clodagh’s generous and brave act, her school organised a special fun day, of which an impressive £800 was raised for the charity; one of the largest charity funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

A special mention also goes to Clodagh’s cousins, Eimile and Seth, who contributed £220 of the total amount raised.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, principal Mrs Cunningham has thanked the school community for their kind donations.

“We are absolutely delighted and incredibly grateful for everyone’s generosity,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see the whole school community come together to support such a worthy cause and to help Clodagh, who is such a caring and super