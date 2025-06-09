Clogher councillor honoured to take on top role in Mid Ulster

A CLOGHER Valley councillor with deep roots in rural life and public service has taken the top seat at Mid Ulster District Council, promising to bring hands-on leadership, community focus, and renewed energy to the role.

DUP representative Frances Burton was officially appointed as chair at the council’s annual meeting.

Having previously held the position of deputy chair twice, Cllr Burton described the appointment as a “real honour” and pledged to serve with humility and determination.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I look forward to the year ahead, in God’s will,” she said.

“I want to work tirelessly for the area and the people of Mid Ulster.”

First elected in 2005 to the former Dungannon and South Tyrone Borough Council, Cllr Burton reflected on her two decades of political life and paid tribute to her family, party colleagues, and constituents.

She spoke warmly of her husband Roger – a former councillor – and acknowledged the challenges they faced juggling council life with raising four young children.

“My parents taught us to work hard and treat others as you would want to be treated.

“That was a good grounding in life,” she added.

Highlighting key local initiatives she has supported, Cllr Burton pointed to the successful Round Lake improvement scheme and the creation of the Woolstore Daycare in Caledon, transforming a derelict building into a modern childcare facility through a mix of heritage and contemporary design.

She now hopes to see similar success in the regeneration of the old Clogher workhouse, which she envisions as a centre of excellence for families and intergenerational support.

“There is much to be done,” she added.

“I come to this role with a thankful and grateful heart, and a steadfast determination to work at the heart of our community.”