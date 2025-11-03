Clogher man accused of attacks on two women denied bail

A TYRONE man accused of holding two women against their will and carrying out a string of horrific assaults has been remanded in custody.

George Winston Farrell, of Main Street, Clogher, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court. He faces numerous charges, including grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment, threats to kill, arson, and possession of Class A drugs.

Police told the court that on May 1, Farrell was intoxicated at a property in Dungannon with his two victims.

Following an argument with one woman, he allegedly punched her, kicked her in the face, and then grabbed two knives. He reportedly threatened to ‘leave her kids without a mother’ before stabbing her in the arm and buttocks.

While she lay injured, Farrell allegedly urinated and spat on her and repeatedly threw lit cigarette butts at her. When the second victim tried to intervene, he punched her in the head and continued threatening them both with knives.

About 90 minutes into the attack, another man arrived and forced Farrell out of the property. Farrell then allegedly set fire to a child’s shoe and placed it on an oil tank.

The main victim required surgery and reported losing feeling in her arm. She also recounted a previous incident in which Farrell smashed a bottle and held it to her neck. Farrell was arrested and gave a ‘no comment’ interview to police.

Police opposed bail, noting Farrell had 137 previous convictions, including 39 assaults on police, and a history of breaching bail and court orders. They described the case as an ‘extremely serious assault’ and cited his history of domestic violence.

Farrell’s defence solicitor said he had been refused bail twice in previous months and, since being remanded, had not consumed drugs or alcohol.

They acknowledged Farrell’s ‘spates of offending’ but said he was willing to engage with probation services if released. The defence also noted that all parties were highly intoxicated on the night of the attacks.

District Judge Rafferty refused bail, citing concern for public safety and stating he had ‘no confidence’ Farrell would not re-offend.

Farrell remains in custody and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court again this Wednesday, November 5.