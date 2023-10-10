Clogher man accused of violent assaults on police

A CLOGHER man accused of multiple assaults on police officers at the weekend has been remanded in custody.

George Farrell (38), of Main Street, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court via videolink from Dungannon custody suite.

The court heard from police that officers were called to a disturbance in Coalisland on Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the four officers found Farrell apparently collapsed on the street.

The defendant then lashed out at the responding officers, headbutting one and punching, spitting and kicking at others.

After Farrell was arrested and placed in the police vehicle, he continued to spit and lash out, damaging the interior and rendering the vehicle unusable for a number of hours.

The defendant was subsequently charged with a number of offences including assault on police, grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Two of the injured officers required hospital treatment but returned to duty.

Bail was not applied for with District Judge Alana McSorley remanding Farrell into custody.

The case was adjourned to October 11 at Dungannon Magistrates Court.