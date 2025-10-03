Clogher woman smashed neighbour’s window with baseball bat

A CLOGHER woman who smashed her neighbour’s window with a baseball bat has been ordered to complete community service and pay compensation.

Adiena McGovern (33), of Crossowen Gardens, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard that, on May 1, police received a report that McGovern had smashed a window with a baseball bat in the McCrea Park area of Clogher.

Advertisement

When officers arrived, the injured party showed them phone footage of McGovern approaching the property with what was confirmed to be a wooden baseball bat.

Police were then directed to McGovern’s home, where she was found under the influence. The bat was discovered under her bed.

McGovern resisted police and, during interview, made no comment.

A defence solicitor told the court the baseball bat belonged to McGovern’s ex-partner.

When asked about sentencing, McGovern requested not to undertake community service due to existing engagements with social services.

However, District Judge Rafferty ordered her to complete 100 hours of community service and pay £310 in compensation to the injured party.