Clogher woman wins ‘Best use of Social Media in Charity’

Public Relations Officer for Clogher Valley RFC, Rachel Fannin, has claimed gold in the Northern Ireland Social Media Awards at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday night.

Rachel herself is 24 years old and lives just 2 miles outside of Clogher. She is a Freelance Social Media Manager and helps local businesses with all their marketing campaigns. Rachel graduated from Ulster University in April 2022 with a 2:1 degree in Marketing.

Rachel said, “I was delighted to take home the winning prize for “Best Use of Social Media in Charity”. This award was sponsored by “Aware NI”, the leading Charity for Depression in Northern Ireland and the award was presented to me on stage by their CEO Karen Collins.

“I have been managing the social media for Clogher Valley RFC for almost three years now and to get an award at this level was such a honour and a great achievement for the Club.

“We have over 2,000 followers on our Instagram, over 4,000 on our Facebook and over 1,000 on our TikTok. In the month of September 2022, we reached a combined audience of 110,000 people and our most popular TikTok video has been viewed over 140,000 times, so it was wonderful to great recognition for this work.”

Four representatives of the club attended the dinner, which were Rodney Bennett (Club Chairman) and his wife Rebekah Bennett (past Club Physio), my fiancé Paul Armstrong (Club Captain) and Rachel herself (Public Relations Officer).