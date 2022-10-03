This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Clogher woman wins ‘Best use of Social Media in Charity’

  • 3 October 2022
Clogher woman wins ‘Best use of Social Media in Charity’
Niamh McgovernBy Niamh Mcgovern - 3 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Man remanded in custody over Ballygawley drive-by shooting ‘Holding his son was the proudest moment of Phillip’s life’ ‘Pleasant, approachable and very moved by the Omagh victims’ ‘She truly was a Queen of the people’

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY