Members of a Tyrone GAA have raised more than £10,000 to help three charities.

The fantastic amount of £10,270 was raised by the St Patrick’s club Donaghmore through its annual Christmas street collection.

The money gather during the Christmas Eve collection will be shared between the Tiny Life charity, Autism NI and Women’s Aid NI.

Club volunteers braved the cold from 8.30am to 5pm to take part in the collection.

Matilda Talbot from Women’s Aid, Keith Piper from Autism NI and Shauna Hamilton and Matthew Ace from the Tiny Life charity visited the club to collect their cheques for £3423.00 each from club representatives Darren Torres, chairman, Patsy Hetherington, treasurer, and Brendan Conlon, committee member.