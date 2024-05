TRIBUTES have been paid to a young Garvaghey woman who died tragically in Co Louth earlier this month.

Julija Quinn, 22, from Rarogan Road, had gone missing and her remains were discovered by the Clogherhead Coast Guard team near Seabank, Castlebellingham on May 5.

There was a large congregation for her Requiem Funeral Mass which took place at St Matthew’s Church, Garvaghey last Friday.

Parish priest of Errigal Ciaran, Fr Michael O’Dwyer, said that Julija Quinn had come to the area at an early age and had become well-known in the locality.

“Julija grew to love cars, and taking a road less travelled by many girls, wanted to become a mechanic. She loved getting her hands dirty working with engines – grease and oil were no strangers to her,” he said.

“As a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Julija has left many memories which will be of comfort to you all in the future.

“Admidst all this will be the questions that may not be answered in this life, there will be what if’s and maybes – that is for another day. As I said at the beginning of Mass, today we present her to God.

“That is why religion and faith is important to us – we get the strength to do what we have to do – with the help of God and those around us. Jesus talks about weeping and sorrow – and there is much following Julija’s death, but there is joy in the knowledge that Jesus rose from the dead on Easter Sunday and that we too, and Julija, might share in everlasting life, and when we accept that fact about our faith then the letting ago of Julija has a silver lining – your sorrow will turn to joy.”

Ms Quinn is survived by her parents, Paul and Lijana, and was the sister of Seán, Tomas, Molly and Lycrecia.