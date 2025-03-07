This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Coagh road closed following collision

  • 7 March 2025
Coagh road closed following collision
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 7 March 2025
Less than a minute

ROAD users are advised that the Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh, is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

The PSNI are advising that motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

Related posts:

Concern over rates debt which could be written off by council Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone Today’s weather forecast for Co Tyrone

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn