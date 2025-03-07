Coagh road closed following collision

ROAD users are advised that the Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh, is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
The PSNI are advising that motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)