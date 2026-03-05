Coalisland man strangled woman after she tried to take cocaine

A COALISLAND man strangled a woman when she tried to take away his cocaine and, in a separate incident, threatened her with a baseball bat, a court has heard.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Conor Maguire (20), of Innishmore Gardens.

The court heard that, on June 27, police received a report from the injured party stating that Maguire had behaved aggressively towards her on numerous occasions while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

It was stated that, on one occasion, Maguire had taken cocaine in the presence of the injured party and when she tried to take it away from him, he grabbed her by the throat.

It was further stated that Maguire would send the injured party threatening and insulting text messages on a regular basis and that, on one occasion, he had chased her through the street with a baseball bat.

A defence solicitor described Maguire’s actions as ‘shameful’ but further explained that he has since got married and that he and his wife are currently expecting a baby.

The defence counsel asked District Judge Rafferty to offer whatever credit he could to Maguire, further stating that Maguire is currently looking for employment.

Judge Rafferty described Maguire as a ‘bully and a coward’, adding that his behaviour was ‘stupid and foolish’. As an alternative to a custodial sentence, Maguire was handed a combination order which included 80 hours community service and 18 month probation order.

A restraining order in respect of the injured party was also granted.