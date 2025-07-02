Coalisland man convicted after being caught with multiple weapons

A COALISLAND man who was arrested after admitting to police that he was ‘out to get a man’ when he was discovered walking on a rural road in Cookstown carrying multiple weapons has been handed a probation order.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court today was John Paul Morrow (33), of Derry Road, Coalisland. The court heard that on April 20, police observed Morrow walking along the Letteran Road in Cookstown carrying the weapons.

When police approached Morrow, he entered a nearby field and held two knives to his own throat.

It was also noted that he was carrying a knuckle duster and wearing gloves with studded knuckles.

Morrow told police that he was “out to get a man who has ruined many lives” and he was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

A defence solicitor noted that Morrow had already served close to five months in custody and told the court that he is currently ‘making efforts’ to be more involved in his children’s lives.

He also highlighted that Morrow had plead guilty at the earliest opportunity and described him as a ‘hard worker’ who ‘does well on building sites’.

District Judge Rafferty said that it was clear that Morrow ‘had issues’ and further noted that he had a high likelihood of re-offending.

Morrow was handed an 18 month probation order.