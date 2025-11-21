Coalisland man denies possessing high grade explosives

A Coalisland man today pleaded not guilty to terrorist related offences for allegedly possessing high grade explosives.

Brian Carron, formerly of Claremount Drive, Coalisland, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison for his arraignment hearing on six charges.

He entered a not guilty plea to a charge of preparation of acts of terrorism on dates between May 27, 2022 and May 27, 2023, that he had in his possession certain explosive substances, namely RDX and PETN.

Carron further denied possessing RDX and with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property on dates between July 11, 2022 and February 28, 2023.

He also pleaded not guilty to possessing PETN with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property on dates between May 27, 2022 and May 27, 2023.

The 41-year-old denied possessing RDX and PETN in suspicious circumstances on dates between May 27, 2022 and May 27, 2023.

He further pleaded not guilty that on May 26, 2023, he “possessed articles, namely black gloves, in circumstances which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that your possession was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism”.

Defence counsel Des Fahy KC told the court that he would be engaging the services of an expert in explosives.

Mr Fahy asked for the case to be reviewed on December 12, 2025 by which time he had hoped to have identified a suitably qualified expert in explosives.

He told Mr Justice Fowler that a bail application would not proceed today (Friday) relating to separate charges Carron faces on firearm and explosive charges dating back to 2010 and 2011.

The bail application will be relisted for next week and Carron was remanded back into custody.

No date for trial has been set.