Coalisland man jailed for offences linked to the New IRA

A Coalisland man was one of two men jailed today for several terrorism-related offences.

Damien Duffy, aged 56, from Coalisland, and his co-defendant, 31-year-old Shea Reynolds from Lurgan, appeared before Belfast Crown Court, where both had previously been found guilty following a lengthy trial.

Both were convicted of two counts of each of the following charges: Preparatory Acts of Terrorism; Possession of an Article for Use in Terrorism and Attempting to Collect Information for Use in Terrorism.

Today, Duffy was sentenced to 12 and a half years imprisonment, with five years to be served on license thereafter.

Reynolds was sentenced to 11 and half years imprisonment, with five years to be served on license thereafter.

Both defendants are also subject to terrorist notification requirements for 30 years following their release from custody.

Detective Superintendent Moutray, from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “Today’s outcome follows a lengthy inquiry conducted by detectives investigating the deployment of a wildlife camera at locations in Counties Tyrone and Armagh in September 2016.

“This activity was conducted on behalf of the New IRA, with the sole intention of gathering information which could be used by terrorists to conduct an attack.

“Officers, conducting a surveillance operation on suspected members and associates of the New IRA, observed Duffy and Reynolds placing a wildlife camera in the Annaghone Road area of Stewartstown on 4th September, 2016. The pair then returned a few days later to remove the camera.

“Chillingly, they then deployed this camera at the driveway of the home address of a retired police officer on 14th September. This was intended to capture the retired officer’s movements – an action in keeping with a prelude to an attack.

“Our officers removed the camera for examination, replacing it with a ‘dummy’ camera. Duffy and Reynolds returned to the address several days later in an attempt to recover their camera, unaware it had been replaced.

“Examination of the camera showed images attributed to both defendants, as well as a forensic link to Reynolds. On 21st September 2016, both men were arrested and subsequently charged to court.

“This is not the first time the defendants have come to the attention of police. Duffy has previous terrorist-related convictions from 1993, when he was convicted of the false imprisonment and assault of an off-duty UDR soldier, as well as attempting to elicit information useful to terrorists from the injured party.

“This activity was conducted on behalf of the IRA. At that time he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

“Reynolds, although never having been convicted of any similar prior offending, is currently awaiting trial for his suspected involvement in terrorist-related activity. Here, as part of Op Arbacia, police carried out an investigation in 2020 into meetings held by suspected members of the New IRA leadership.”